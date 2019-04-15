A street shooting in broad daylight Monday in North Waco left one man dead, Waco police said.
Neighbors in the 3100 block of Colonial Avenue notified police of multiple gunshots around 4:38 p.m., Officer Garen Bynum said.
While en route, they were informed that a young man between the ages of 19 and his early 20s had been dropped off at Ascension Providence with a gunshot wound. A second injured person was discovered soon afterward around the Freebirds World Burrito on New Road and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.
The young man at Providence was pronounced dead Monday afternoon and was linked with the shooting, while the other man's role in the incident was still unclear. Bynum said it appears that the shooting involved two parties that fled in cars.
The Waco Police Department kept a heavy presence in the neighborhood Monday afternoon, collecting bullet casings and what appeared to be a handgun from the scene.
For more on this developing story, check back at wacotrib.com or in Tuesday's Tribune-Herald.