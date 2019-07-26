Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have identified the driver killed in the two-vehicle crash Thursday near Axtell that also killed a 16-year-old passenger of the second vehicle.
James Stanton Jr., 63, of Groesbeck, was killed when he pulled onto State Highway 31 from Farm-to-Market Road 2311 at about 10 a.m. in a Ford SUV, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said. Stanton failed to yield right of way and crashed into a Toyota pickup truck carrying the 16-year-old passenger, Howard said.
The teen, whose name and hometown have not been released, was killed on the scene, while the truck driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, Howard said.
Howard said the crash investigation remains ongoing.