A 29-year-old driver was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 less than a mile south of Riesel, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Hermaleen Haney, of Granbury, was killed around 6 p.m. when the driver of a northbound Dodge pickup truck lost control, crossed the median and crashed into Haney's southbound Buick SUV, Howard said. It was raining at the time.
Haney was pronounced dead at the scene. Howard said the investigation remained ongoing and charges are possible.