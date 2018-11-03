A 17-year-old Falls County resident was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in the shooting death of his 21-year-old brother at a residence near Golinda, Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said.
Michael Weaver, 17, was charged in the shooting death of Lucas Benson, 21, and is being held in the Falls County jail, Scaman said. Bond had not been set as of Saturday night.
Scaman arrived on the scene after a 911 call about the shooting at 5:30 a.m. and took Weaver into custody at the house in the 4900 block of State Highway 77.
Witnesses told Scaman that Weaver, his brother and others had been arguing early Saturday when Weaver reportedly fired a single round from a shotgun at Benson, hitting him in the chest, Scaman said.
Falls County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Debra Trotter pronounced Benson dead on the scene. Scaman said an investigation into the shooting is continuing.