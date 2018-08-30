Bellmead police have identified the 3-year-old girl who died Sunday afternoon after she was found in a Bellmead apartment swimming pool.
An autopsy has been ordered for Deh'vanni James, 3, who was found at the Bordeaux XI Apartment pool at 3600 Scroggins Drive and could not be resuscitated, Lt. Kory Martin said.
Sharrun Jernigan, 20, remained in jail Thursday on a second-degree felony charge of injury to a child in connection with the case. Bellmead police determined that Sharrun was watching Deh'vanni and a 3-year-old boy for a friend but neglected the children for several minutes. The boy was not injured.