An 8-year-old girl and four others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Axtell, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers were called to the intersection of State Highway 31 and Farm-to-Market Road 939 east of Axtell at about 2 p.m., Howard said. Troopers believe the driver of a Chevrolet SUV traveling south on FM 939 disregarded a stop sign and was hit by a Ford passenger car that was traveling east on Highway 31, he said.
An 8-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Chevrolet was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center by air ambulance with critical injuries, Howard said. The driver of the Ford and the driver and two other passengers of the Chevy were transported to the same hospital by ambulance with possible injuries, he said.
No one was ejected from either vehicle at the time of the crash, Howard said. The crash remains under investigation, and names of the people involved were not released Friday.
FM 939 is also known as County Line north of Highway 31 and as TK Parkway south of Highway 31.