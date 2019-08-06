Former Waco police officer Willy Rafael Lopez voluntarily surrendered his peace officer's license and plans to complete a pretrial intervention program following his arrests last year on charges of engaging in prostitution and invasive visual recording.
Lopez, 37, of Waco, a former Waco police street crimes officer, surrendered his license with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement as a condition of the pretrial intervention program he entered last month.
The McLennan County District Attorney's office received confirmation Tuesday that Lopez surrendered his license, said Tom Needham, McLennan County executive assistant district attorney. Lopez must also complete 200 hours of community service, an eight-week cognitive education course, and may be subject to random urinalysis for the next two years.
"To be accepted into PTIP (pretrial intervention), they must sign a judicial confession as to the offense with which they are charged. Upon successful completion of PTIP, the pending charges are dismissed," Needham wrote in an email message to the Tribune-Herald.
If he does not complete the program, he would face prosecution on the charges.
Lopez, a five-year Waco Police Department officer, was arrested in January 2018 on a misdemeanor prostitution charge when he agreed to meet an undercover McLennan County Sheriff's Office detective for sex at a Waco motel. During his arrest, detectives seized his phone, where a video of Lopez having sex with a prostitute at his Waco apartment was found.
Lopez was arrested again in February 2018 for a state jail felony charge of invasive visual recording based on the video on his phone. Detectives reported at the time the woman did not know she was being recorded.
Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt indefinitely suspended Lopez in April 2018 after an internal review.
Needham said Lopez was accepted into the pretrial intervention program July 9 for both the prostitution and invasive visual recording charges. Lopez entered the program July 22.
Attempts to reach Lopez's attorney, Melanie Walker, were unsuccessful this week.