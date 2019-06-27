Valley Mills police have arrested the city's former mayor, Rodney Burl Nichols, on a charge that he sexually abused at least two girls between November and January.
Nichols, 81, was arrested Monday after he was released from Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he was being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound he suffered June 10, Valley Mills Police Chief Bob Summers said.
Two girls under the age of 14 told police Nichols had touched them inappropriately between November and January while they were visiting him at his Valley Mills property, an arrest affidavit states.
"The complainant stated that during this contact she felt scared and confused," the affidavit states. "Nichols removed his hand as another juvenile approached. The complainant stated this happened several times, including an incident where Nichols asked the complainant if he could play with her like that."
The last incident happened in early January, police reported.
Nichols served two stints on the Valley Mills City Council, including serving as mayor in 2005.
He resigned as mayor during an emergency meeting in July 2005, writing in a letter to council members that he resigned “due to personal and health reasons,” according to Tribune-Herald archives.
At the time, he had been named as a person of interest in an unrelated child sexual abuse case that was referred to the Bosque County District Attorney, Summers said. An outside agency forwarded the case to the DA's office, but no formal charges were ever filed, he said.
Nichols' 2005 resignation came after four years on the council and two months after he was elected to a new two-year term.
The Valley Mills City Council in May 2017 appointed Nichols to fill a vacancy on the council and named him mayor pro tem, causing one council member to resign in protest. Nichols served on the council until May 2018.
Nichols' wife, Sharon, died at age 76 on June 13, while Nichols was in the hospital.
Police arrested Nichols at the hospital after he was released and took him to Bosque County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was released Wednesday on bond listed at $50,000.