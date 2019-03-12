A former Baylor University student turned himself in to authorities Monday after police accused him of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in November, an arrest affidavit states. He was a student at the time of the alleged assault.
Wilson Jose Huete Melendez, 19, of Houston, was arrested after an 18-year-old woman gave Baylor police a written report stating Melendez had raped her Nov. 10. The woman wrote she was "extremely intoxicated" and has an unclear memory of the events, but that she remembers being around Melendez, who is also known as Wilson Huete, that night, according to the affidavit.
The woman said she remembers telling Melendez she did not want to have sex with him, then later feeling Melendez sexually assaulting her, according to the affidavit. The woman woke up with injuries before reporting the incident to police, the affidavit states.
Melendez stated he had intercourse with the woman "on the date and at the location reported by her," according to the affidavit. "He states this was consensual."
Officers also interviewed other witnesses who reported the woman was in the company of Melendez and "on the edge of 'blacking out'" on the night of the alleged assault, the affidavit states.
Baylor spokeswoman Tonya Hudson said Melendez attended the university in fall 2018. He is not enrolled for the ongoing spring semester, she said.
Baylor police got an arrest warrant charging Melendez with second-degree felony sexual assault. He was booked in McLennan County Jail at midnight Monday, posted a bond listed at $10,000 and was released from jail Monday morning.