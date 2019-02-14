Former Rosebud Police Chief Quincy Lee was arrested Wednesday after a McLennan County grand jury indicted him on a felony charge of indecency with a child, officials said.
The Texas Rangers submitted the charge the grand jury considered, but the indictment remained sealed at the end of the day Thursday because court officials had not received confirmation Lee is in custody. Details of the allegations behind the charge remain unclear.
Falls County officials said Lee, 40, resigned as chief in Rosebud in August 2017 after a harassment complaint was filed against him that July.
He was arrested in March 2018 on a sexual assault charge in Falls County in an incident alleged to have happened in June 2017. An arrest affidavit Texas Rangers filed in that case states a woman who was on probation reported Lee sexually assaulted her after threatening to revoke her probation if she would not have sex with him.
Lee also turned himself in to Falls County authorities in December on a sexual assault of a child charge.
Lee was in Falls County court for an initial appearance in the sexual assault case when he was arrested on a McLennan County warrant, Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said.
It is unclear whether the Falls County charges are related to the McLennan County indictment.
Lee remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday night with bond listed at $75,000 for the indecency charge. Local jail records indicate he is being held only on the recent indecency charge.