A former Woodgate Intermediate School employee turned himself in to authorities early Monday after Hewitt police got a warrant last month charging him with hurting an 11-year-old student while forcing him to the ground in a classroom in October.
Richard Harold Reasor, 69, of Woodway, was taken into custody at the McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. Reasor was listed as an assistant with the Intensive Behavioral Intervention and Support program at Midway as of last year. He is no longer listed as an employee, but more detailed information about his tenure at Midway was not available Tuesday because staff is out for spring break, district spokeswoman Traci Marlin said.
A Woodgate instructor saw Reasor through a window wrap his arms around the 11-year-old boy and force him to the ground shortly before 1:14 p.m. Oct. 17, during the school day, according to an arrest affidavit. A second educator who was in the classroom stopped the alleged attack by Reasor, the affidavit states.
A school resource officer was called to the room and later interviewed the student. The boy said he was in pain from when Reasor forced him to the ground, and police continued to collect witness statements and investigate the incident, the affidavit states.
"(The officer) then spoke with (the student), and (the student) told (the officer) that Reasor had him on his stomach and had a knee on his back," the affidivit states. "He advised that Reasor then pulled his arms behind his back. (The student) advised (the officer) that when Reasor had him on the ground it caused him pain."
According to the Texas Education Agency, Reasor had a secondary English and secondary health and physical education provisional teaching certificate since 1975. His lifetime certificate is now listed as invalid by the State Board for Educator Certification.
Reasor's standard teaching certificate for being an educational aide expired Feb. 28, according to the TEA.
A Baylor University spokeswoman said he worked security as a temporary employee in the university's athletics department from November 2010 to August 2015.
Bond information was not available, but Reasor was not listed as being in custody Tuesday.