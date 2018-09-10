A 38-year-old man was booked into McLennan County Jail on Saturday on charges that he touched a 14-year-old girl in a sexual manner in 2016, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Hewitt detectives issued an arrest warrant for Ramiro Lopez of San Benito on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact after a juvenile girl said Lopez sexually touched her in 2014 and 2015. The girl, who initially made an outcry in February 2016, eventually moved away from the area and Lopez moved away from Central Texas, Devlin said.
During the investigation, the girl told authorities that Lopez tried to kiss her and touch her breasts, and exposed himself to the girl on at least two occasions, Devlin said. After the incident was reported to police, Lopez reportedly traveled to Indiana and would not cooperate with the investigation, an arrest affidavit states.
"This investigation took a while due to the victim living far away and the suspect is out of state," the affidavit states.
Devlin said Lopez was arrested in Marion County, Indiana, last month and was transported back to McLennan County on Saturday.
Lopez remained in custody on Monday with a bond listed at $50,000.