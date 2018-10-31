A 39-year-old woman was arrested late Tuesday morning, accused of pulling a fire alarm in an attempt to burglarize McLennan Community College's Northwood House, an arrest affidavit states.
An alarm was pulled Nov. 9 in the basement of the historical house at 4601 N. 19th St., which is used for offices and special events. The building was not on fire, and Paula Ann Becker, of Waco, was in the home when the alarm was pulled, according to the affidavit.
Becker told police she pulled the alarm, and the statement was recorded on camera, according to the affidavit. Becker, who is also known as Paula Brown, intended to burglarize the building, the affidavit states.
MCC spokeswoman Lisa Elliott said Becker was a student "off and on" from 1999 to 2014 and has not been enrolled since.
Becker was arrested on a state jail felony charge of false alarm or report to authorities. She was taken to McLennan County Jail and released after posting a $3,000 bond.