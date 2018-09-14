A former McLennan County jailer turned himself into authorities early Friday after he was accused of exposing himself and having sexual contact with a female inmate, an arrest affidavit states.
Dustin James Cunningham, 29, of Moody, turned himself in at the McLennan County Jail at about 2:45 a.m., after the McLennan County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for him. The affidavit states Cunningham walked up to a 22-year-old female inmate on Sept. 5 to deliver lunch while she was in a holding cell.
"(The inmate) reported to jail staff that while she was in her booking hold-over cell a male staff member walked over to her holding cell and exposed his penis to her," the affidavit states.
During an interview on Tuesday with investigators, Cunningham reportedly acknowledged that he revealed his penis, "allowing (the woman) to rub his genitals through his clothing during an incident in which he opened her door to give her a sack lunch during feeding," the affidavit states.
Cunningham, who was employed at the McLennan County Jail for nearly five years, resigned recently, according to county records.
Video of Cunningham's interactions with the inmate were captured on surveillance cameras at the jail, the affidavit states.
"It is a very sad situation when you see something like this happen," Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. "We will never tolerate this kind of activity in our department and we will act very quickly on something like this, and we did."
Cunningham was arrested on a state jail felony charge of a civil rights violation of a person in custody for the improper sexual contact, and a Class B misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.
"There is no explanation for this type of behavior. It is unacceptable and we will never tolerate it," the sheriff said.
Cunningham remained in custody late Friday morning. No bond information was listed.