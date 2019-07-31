A former employee at Kidz Zone Daycare turned herself in at McLennan County Jail at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning on charges that she put children she was responsible for in danger.
Rosio Vargas, 24, of Eddy, is charged with three state jail felony counts of endangering a child by criminal negligence.
A woman told Hewitt police her 6-year-old son reported he had been pushed down while at Kidz Zone, in the 200 block of Chama Drive, on July 3, an arrest affidavit states. The woman asked the day care director to review surveillance video, and the video showed Vargas push her son on the head, causing him to fall and hit a bookcase, according to the affidavit.
After seeing the video, the mother went to police, who reviewed more video from the day care, the affidavit states. The footage also showed Vargas hit a 3-year-old girl on the back of the head, causing her to fall forward, and showed Vargas kick a 1-year-old boy twice and drag him by the arm from a standing position, the affidavit states. All of the reviewed incidents happened on July 3, according to Hewitt police.
Vargas was released from her duties at the day care during the investigation, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said. The business had been purchased by a new owner on July 2, and transition to new management was underway, but not completed, at the time of the incidents. The new owner voluntarily shut down Kidz Zone for the time being and has cooperated with the police investigation.
Vargas listed her current employer as Temple Independent School District on jail records.
Temple ISD spokesperson Christian Hernandez said Vargas was hired June 6 as a paraprofessional with the district with an expected start date of Aug. 12. He said employment actions for at-will employees are handled by local policies.
None of the children suffered serious injuries, and he is unaware of any who needed medical attention, Devlin said.
Vargas was allowed to turn herself in at McLennan County Jail. She was released by Wednesday afternoon on bond listed at $15,000.