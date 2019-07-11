Former Art Center of Waco director Joseph Kagle Jr. was reported missing Monday from his Houston-area home.
Kagle, 87, who retired as the Art Center of Waco director in 2000, was last seen at his residence in the 3900 block of Hickory Glen in the north Houston neighborhood of Kingwood on Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Chronicle.
After leading the art center for 12 years, Kagle retired but remained active in the Waco community. He moved out of Waco in 2005.
Anyone with information about Kagle's whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or the Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.