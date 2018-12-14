A registered sex offender was arrested Friday after Hewitt police say he attacked an 18-year-old woman late last month by holding her down, choking her and attempting to pull her legs apart, kiss her and lick her face as she resisted.
Police were called to the 100 block of Crockett Lane shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 29, and the woman and family members reported Bobby Joe Vonelling, 35, of Mart, had attacked her in her room before leaving the home, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
After Vonelling left, the woman told her mother about the attack, and her mother called police, Devlin said.
Police learned Vonelling was a registered sex offender who was living in Mart. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Sex Offender Registry, Vonelling was convicted of lewd and lascivious battery of a 14-year-old girl in 2005 in Florida and sentenced to four years in prison.
Hewitt police got a warrant charging Vonelling with third-degree felony assault by impeding breathing and arrested him Friday. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday night. Bond information was not immediately available.
The investigation of the attack is continuing, Devlin said.