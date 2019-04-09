Five newborn puppies tied in a trash bag were rescued Tuesday after E Z Shop employees and a customer heard them whimpering in a parking lot trash bin.
Waco firefighters retrieved the puppies from the metal bin after getting a 911 call around 10:30 a.m. from employees of the Shell convenience store at 3712 N. 19th St.
Waco police Officer Steve Borho said all five puppies were alive and turned over animal control officers.
The episode began when an employee took out trash to the bin at the front of the property and heard whimpering inside.
Frank Aherne, a customer, went outside to help.
"I didn't know if it was a baby or puppies or what," he said. "The Dumpster was deep and empty, but you could hear the crying. I went to wait for someone when I saw a firetruck at the corner."
Aherne was seen waving fire crews into the parking lot as Fire Engine No. 2 arrived. He watched firefighters use a ladder to climb down inside the bin to rescue the pups, which still had their eyes closed.
"When I saw them, oh my heart," Aherne said. "How could somebody do that?"
It was unclear what time the puppies were left in the bin, but Ahern said a trash service had just emptied it that morning.
"My heart feels really good that we all did a good deed," Aherne said. "It was a perfect scenario that saved those puppies. God wanted those puppies to be alive."