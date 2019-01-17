Firefighters pulled a man from his car Thursday afternoon after he crashed through a fence and narrowly missed a house near North 15th Street and Bosque Boulevard.
Witnesses called police after seeing the wreck at about noon.
Jessica Lujan said she was at a nearby business when she saw the car speed by then heard a loud "boom."
"He passed the stop sign, but I knew something was up for him to be going that fast," Lujan said. "All I heard was 'boom, boom, boom boom,' so I knew something happened."
When she exited the store where she was, she saw street signs and a fence down, ran into the backyard where the man crashed and found him trapped in his car, she said.
"No one got out (of the car), so I had to go down there and make sure he was alright," Lujan said. "I told him if he could hear me to blow (out his mouth), and he did, so I just needed to know he was still with me."
First responders arrived a short time later. Police said it is believed the man was traveling east on Bosque Boulevard when he left the road and crashed through the fence.
"He barely missed the house," Lujan said. "There is no telling what was going on, so he might have had a medical issue, but God had him in. God was with him."
Waco fire crews cut him out of the car and took him to an ambulance.
The homeowners were not at the property at the time of the crash, but the owner said he was alerted to the commotion through his home security system. Two dogs were in the fenced-in yard and escaped after the crash. One had been found by Thursday afternoon.
Information about the driver was not immediately available.