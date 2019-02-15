Woodway police arrested a registered sex offender for the second time this month on charges that he exposed himself in store parking lots off of Hewitt Drive.
Adam Antonio Navarro, 32, was arrested Thursday on two third-degree felony charges of indecency with a child after police got reports that he had exposed his genitals and touched himself in front of a 16-year-old girl in January and a 15-year-old girl in December in the Walmart parking lot at 600 Hewitt Drive, according to arrest affidavits.
The reports about the alleged incidents outside Walmart were made after Navarro was arrested Feb. 7 on two Class B misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure. In those charges, two women who work at H-E-B reported separate incidents in which a man started a conversation with them in the parking lot, then exposed his genitals, Woodway police said. They connected the incidents at H-E-B to Navarro with help from a license plate number witnesses and the victims provided, Woodway Public Safety Director Bret Crook said at the time.
The newer charges are felonies because the alleged victims are underage, Crook said.
Navarro was convicted in 2006 of third-degree felony prohibited sexual conduct. He was placed on probation for 10 years and required to register as a sex offender for life. Sex offender registry information states the conviction was related to incest with a 15-year-old victim.
Navarro remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $20,000.