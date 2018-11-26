The U.S. Secret Service is investigating the source of $10,000 in counterfeit cash that a jogger found last week on a roadside in Elm Mott, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Monday.
A man running in the 1400 block of Meixner Road on Nov. 20 found the money under some brush and called deputies because “it didn’t look quite right,” the sheriff said.
“We seized 100 hundred-dollar bills, a total of $10,000 in counterfeit money,” McNamara said. “The money will go to the Secret Service to be analyzed by them to work a case up on it, but we don’t have any idea who had it, put the money there or threw it out at this point.”
McNamara said the money was bundled together but was not wrapped in a protective bag or in a case. It was marked with Chinese writing and had the same serial numbers.
McNamara said the resemblance to real currency was uncanny.
“It does look pretty real, but we don’t know why someone might discard it or whether they didn’t think it was passable,” McNamara said. “We will try to determine more information and pass it along to the Secret Service.”
The sheriff said counterfeit money is easily available for purchase on the internet. However, producing counterfeit U.S. currency is a federal crime punishable by up to 15 years, and counterfeit money is illegal to sell or to possess with fraudulent intention.