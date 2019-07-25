An hourslong law enforcement operation at a Robinson home ended sometime around midday Thursday, but officials with the FBI, Robinson police and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office were mum on how it ended.
Emergency vehicles before noon left the scene in the 700 block of Stegall Drive, where an individual had threatened “lethal force” against law enforcement agencies gathered there starting about 7 a.m., Robinson police Lt. Tracy O’Connor said, reading an FBI statement. He said the agencies were conducting a “court-authorized law enforcement operation.”
Several blocks in the Robinson neighborhood remained blocked shortly after noon when FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee said there was no danger to the public in connection to the operation. Later in the afternoon, she declined to comment on media reports, based on undisclosed sources, that a man at the home had died of a gunshot wound.
Lee said the FBI had no other information to provide to the public late Thursday afternoon. Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said no further information was available.
Several emergency vehicles, including an armored vehicle carrying FBI officers and an ambulance left the neighborhood shortly before noon.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said the McLennan County bomb unit was on standby throughout the afternoon but declined to comment on the FBI operation.