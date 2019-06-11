Bellmead police arrested a man Tuesday who they believe burglarized a church two weeks ago and took security cameras, batteries and keys, Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Officers arrested Shatorie Andrew Session, 28, of Bellmead, after tips from social media helped them identify Session as a suspect in the robberies at Northside Church of Christ, 2500 Parrish St., Kinsey said.
Police were called to the church at about 7 a.m. May 29 after a security alarm sounded, she said. Officers looked at the church's surveillance system and found the man who activated the alarm had also entered the building the night before through an unlocked window and stole cameras, batteries and a box of keys, she said.
He was trying to use a stolen key to re-enter the church that morning, Kinsey said. The sound of the alarm scared him away, but not before he took an outdoor security camera, she said.
Police posted surveillance photos on social media and credited Session's arrest to "Facebook detectives." Session was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of burglary of a building and remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $3,000.