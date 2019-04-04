The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed in a fiery crash off 18th Street and Interstate 35 early Thursday morning, emergency responders said.
Authorities were called to the northbound I-35 access road, near the Cefco convenience store at about 1:45 a.m. after an 18-wheeler drove through the grassy median and onto the access road.
Police reported the driver hit the Cefco sign and came to a stop near the gas pumps, leaking a small amount of diesel fuel.
Waco Fire Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said the fuel caught fire, igniting the truck. The 18-wheeler was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived, Waco police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said.
Emergency responders turned the gas pumps off by hitting the emergency shutoff value. Kerwin said none of the gas pumps caught fire.
Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire as hazmat crews were called to the crash.
First responders discovered that a body was in the cab of the truck, and firefighters worked several hours after the crash to extricate the driver.
Kerwin said authorities believe the truck was heading north on I-35, carrying several flat-screen TVs, when the driver traveled off the road for an unknown reason.
The driver’s identity was not available early Thursday morning. Police said the crash is under investigation.
There were no reports that any other motorists were hurt from the crash.
Partial lanes are closed at the intersection of 18th and I-35 access roads until cleanup is complete.