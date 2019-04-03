A driver struck the front of an East Waco fast-food restaurant, injuring two workers inside, Waco Fire Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said.
Emergency responders were called to Church's Chicken, 1325 E. Waco Drive, shortly before 6 p.m., when a driver jumped the curb and hit the front of the building near the walk-up window. Two employees were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Kerwin said. Any injuries appeared to be minor, he said.
The driver was not injured and was not arrested, police said. Officers on scene declined to comment on the cause of the crash or to say whether any citations were issued.
Some damage was visible to the front of the building. An interior support beam was moved about 6 inches, Kerwin said.
The restaurant's plans were unclear immediately after the wreck as officials worked to get in touch with the operator.