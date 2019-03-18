A driver on Interstate 35 near Bruceville-Eddy was critically injured early Monday after steering her SUV into into a concrete barrier and then getting hit by a tractor-trailer, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.
Troopers were called to the crash around 4 a.m. at north I-35, near mile marker 314, Sgt. Ryan Howard said. They reported that the SUV driver had been driving in the right lane, then suddenly veered left into the concrete barrier on the left shoulder, disabling the SUV in the left lane of traffic.
Howard said a concerned motorist parked on the right shoulder of the roadway, put the car's emergency flashers on and called 911. An approaching driver of a GMC tractor-trailer saw the motorist on the side of the road and switched lanes to the left, then crashed into the disabled Chevrolet.
The SUV driver was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with critical injuries, Howard said. No other injuries were reported.
Howard said the crash remains under investigation. No names of those involved in the crash were released by Monday evening.