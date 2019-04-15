No injuries were reported when a motorist crashed into the back of a La Vega Independent School District school bus on Bellmead Drive Monday morning, Bellmead police Sgt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Police were called to the 3000 block of Bellmead Drive shortly before 8 a.m.
They reported that a 66-year-old man driving a pickup truck was driving west on Bellmead Drive near City Hall when he struck the back of a school bus. Kinsey said two students were on the bus at the time, but no injuries were reported.
Little damage was done to the bus, but the man's truck was damaged, police reported.
Police issued a citation to the truck driver for driving without a valid license. No additional information was immediately available.