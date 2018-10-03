An Elm Mott man was arrested Tuesday after a McLennan County grand jury indicted him on a manslaughter charge in a fatal two-vehicle wreck April 12 in Lacy Lakeview.
Jamesom Genest, 28, is accused of causing the wreck by running a red light at New Dallas Highway as he drove west on Loop 340, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Oscar Hernandez, 27, was the driver of the other vehicle involved and died in the wreck, Truehitt said. Two passengers in Genest's vehicle were not seriously injured.
Genest was not intoxicated at the time of the crash, but the traffic violation likely caused the crash, Truehitt said. Police requested a grand jury review, which led to the manslaughter indictment.
Genest was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody Wednesday with bond listed at $25,000.