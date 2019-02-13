Police arrested a Waco man Monday who they believe shot a passenger of another vehicle in the leg as he drove in the 1700 block of West Waco Drive on Dec. 23, an arrest affidavit states.
Malik Hakeem Hannible Brooks, 29, was following another vehicle with two people inside and "reached out the driver's side window and shot once into the rear passenger door" of the victim's car as the other driver tried to turn onto North 17th Street, according to the affidavit. The passenger was hit by a projectile, and Brooks drove away from the area, according to the affidavit.
Police started an investigation the day of the shooting, and witnesses told officers they saw Brooks pull up slowly next to the victim's car and then speed off, the affidavit states.
Brooks was arrested Monday in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane on a warrant charging second-degree felony assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $25,000.