Two drivers were critically injured in a crash near Axtell on Monday afternoon, including one who was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital.
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were called to State Highway 31 and Farm-to-Market Road 2311, east of Axtell, at about 4:30 p.m. At the scene, troopers found a Nissan pickup truck and a Ford pickup truck heavily damaged, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
During preliminary investigation, officers stated the Nissan truck was traveling south on FM 2311 and entered the intersection without properly stopping at the stop sign. Howard said the Nissan was struck by the Ford truck that was traveling east on Highway 31.
The driver of the Nissan was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck, Howard said. Both trucks were only occupied by the drivers.
Both drivers were listed in critical condition when they were taken to local hospitals. Howard said the driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital by air ambulance due to the driver's injuries.
Names of the drivers were not available Monday night.