The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking information about a man officials believe drove into a gate shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday at the DPS Waco Driver License Office before leaving the area, Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
The driver damaged the gate at the facility, 1617 E. Crest Drive, that leads to a secure area where officials park their vehicles, Howard said.
DPS released a surveillance image of the driver. Anyone who saw the incident or who can identify the driver or his location is asked to call Waco DPS at 759-7131.