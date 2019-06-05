A driver on Interstate 35 in West died early Wednesday after losing control in the rain on a wet highway and being hit by a tractor-trailer, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.
Michael Forseth, 39, of McGregor, was driving a GMC SUV north near County Line Road at about 5:40 a.m. when it hydroplaned and crashed into a concrete barrier, leaving the vehicle disabled in the inside lane, DPS officials said. A Freightliner tractor-trailer then struck the GMC, ejecting Forseth.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt, DPS officials said. No charges have been filed in the crash.