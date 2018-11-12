DPS map

Texas Department of Public Safety announces seven regions to group counties together in an effort to the agency’s expand social media presence on Facebook and Twitter.

 Texas Department of Public Safety photo

The Texas Department of Public Safety launched new social media accounts Monday tailored to the interests of the state's different regions.

All seven DPS regions were given new Facebook and Twitter accounts to expand law enforcement's reach on social media accounts. The new regional accounts will encompass Central, North, Southeast, South, West, and Northwest regions.

McLennan County will be included in the Central Texas region on Twitter at @TxDPSCentral and on Facebook under "Texas Department of Public Safety - Central Texas Region."

Other counties in the Central Texas region are Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Bosque, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Comal, Coryell, Dewitt, Falls, Fayette, Freestone, Frio, Gillespie, Goliad, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Hays, Hill, Jackson, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lampasas, Lavaca, Lee, Limestone, Llano, McMullen, Medina, Milam, Mills, San Saba, Travis, Victoria, Williamson and Wilson counties.

