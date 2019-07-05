An intoxicated driver caused an accident on Interstate 35 Friday morning in Bellmead that sent two people to the hospital, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS Sgt. Ryan W. Howard said that at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday a crash occurred on northbound I-35 near mile marker 338 in Bellmead. Troopers responding to the scene said that upon initial investigation a Dodge van was being driven erratically and crashed into the rear of a Ford SUV.
The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco to be treated for possible injuries. The driver of the Dodge was found to be intoxicated and will be charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, Howard said.
The investigation is still active, he added.