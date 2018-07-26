Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday near West as a 22-year-old Calvin Kilgo of Waco.
Kilgo was pronounced dead Tuesday at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he was flown after the crash on Farm-to-Market Road 1858, near Old Tokio Road, about five miles outside West.
DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said investigators concluded that Kilgo's Chevrolet passenger car was traveling west at an unsafe speed around 7:30 p.m. He veered off the roadway when he reached a curve and hit a tree, Howard said.
Howard said no charges will be filed in the crash.