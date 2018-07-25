A driver of a Chevrolet passenger vehicle died Tuesday night after traveling at an unsafe speed and crashing into a tree in rural McLennan County, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers were called at 7:30 p.m. to Farm-to-Market Road 1858, near Old Tokio Road, about five miles outside West, after a single-vehicle crash. Howard said troopers determined the male driver was traveling at an unsafe speed, lost control of the vehicle on a curve and hit a tree. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.
Emergency medical responders took him to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple by air ambulance, Howard said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver's family has not been made aware his death, so his identity is not being released at this time.