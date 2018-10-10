An 18-year-old woman died and a 52-year-old woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near McGregor, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Roberts said.
Troopers were called to U.S. Highway 84 about 2 miles west of McGregor shortly after 7:35 a.m. Shelby Swinnea, of Waco, was driving west in a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro and lost control in the rain, crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2009 Ford Mustang driven by Tina Zimmerman, of Gatesville, Roberts said.
Swinnea died at the scene, and Zimmerman was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with "incapacitating injuries," Roberts said.