An Axtell man was killed late Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 84 near Beaver Road, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
State troopers responded to the scene around 5 p.m., after the driver of a westbound Audi SUV crashed into the rear of a Kia passenger car, killing a passenger, Curt Persliver, 54, of Axtell.
Howard said it appears the crash occurred as the Kia prepared to turn left into a private driveway. Persilver died at the scene while emergency responders took the driver of the Kia to the hospital with critical injuries.
No other injuries were reported, Howard said. The names of the driver of the Kia and Audi were not released pending an investigation.