State troopers arrested a Waco man early Sunday after finding that he was driving while intoxicated during an Interstate 35 wreck that injured his passenger, an arrest warrant affidavit states.
Ocie B. Easley, 32, faces a third-degree felony charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious injury.
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the single-car wreck shortly after midnight near Mile Marker 342 in the southbound lane. Troopers found a damaged 2018 Chevolet Impala in the right grass median. Easley and his female passenger were sitting in the car of a witness who had stopped to help.
Easley's passenger had three fractures to her left leg and was unable to walk, the affidavit states.
"I noticed Easley was unsteady on his feet and would avoid eye contact with me and my partner," the trooper wrote in the affidavit. "Easley admitted that they were returning to Waco from a party in Dallas at which they had been consuming alcohol."
Troopers found two daiquiri glasses on the rear floorboard of the car, the affidavit states. Officers performed a field sobriety test on Easley before he was placed under arrest.
Easley and his passenger were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. After Easley was medically cleared, he was taken to McLennan County Jail on the third-degree felony charge.
He posted a bond listed at $5,000 and was released from custody Monday.