A Denton man was arrested Sunday morning after an Interstate 35 traffic stop in which state troopers found four smuggled migrants and $10,000 in cash, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers pulled over Alfonso Galvan Jr., 36, around 10:20 a.m. near West on a minor traffic violation and discovered the "unauthorized personnel" and the cash, Howard said. He said troopers believe Galvan was paid to transport the four, who were released to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Troopers arrested Galvan on a third-degree felony charge of smuggling of persons and a state jail felony charge of money laundering. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, then released on a $10,000 bond Monday.