A Waco man caught on home surveillance cameras trying to open doors of Woodway home before dawn on Monday was arrested Tuesday, Woodway Department of Public Safety Assistant Director Larry Adams said.
Morre Joshon Gonerway, 25, was arrested at home home in the 1900 block of Berlinger Drive, shortly before 2 p.m., on a third-degree felony charge of criminal attempt of burglary of a habitation.
Gonerway is accused of trying to open two locked front doors on homes near Lake Forest Parkway and Buckingham Court and entering an unsecured garage door Monday morning, Adams said.
Woodway officers were notified Monday morning of an man who was spotted trying to open doors of homes between 4:30 to 5 a.m. Monday, Adams said. One resident found Gonerway inside the resident's garage, startling both and causing Gonerway to run from the property.
"He admitted to up to two doors and trying to see if they were unlocked and then he talked about encountering one of our victims in his garage," Adams said. "They both kind of scared each other before (Gonerway) took off running."
Police released surveillance video from the a Woodway resident's home that captured the then unknown man at the front door. Police received multiple calls after releasing the video on social media, Adams said.
"Video of the suspect provided by victims was instrumental in this arrest as well as the numerous tips and information received from the public," police said in an online statement.
Adams said Waco police gave investigators and initial identification of the man. The additional calls from residents help police establish Gonerway as a suspect.
Gonerway was convicted in 2013 of a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, but was paroled in January. Adams said police are contacting his parole officer to determine if any violations may come from his arrest.
Gonerway was taken to McLennan County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.