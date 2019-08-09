Weather Alert

...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS PERSISTING THROUGH THE WEEKEND... ...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... * TEMPERATURE...UPPER 90S TO AROUND 103 * HEAT INDEX...BETWEEN 105 AND 110 DEGREES, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE RED RIVER VALLEY AND ALONG AND EAST OF I-35. * IMPACTS...HEAT EXHAUSTION OR HEAT STROKE MAY OCCUR IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS FOR EXTENDED PERIODS OF TIME AND/OR UNDER PERIODS OF EXTREME EXERTION THIS WEEKEND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE SURE TO CHECK ON PERSONS WITH HEALTH PROBLEMS AND THE ELDERLY, AS THEY ARE THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. NEVER LEAVE YOUNG CHILDREN OR PETS IN AN ENCLOSED VEHICLE, EVEN FOR A SHORT TIME, AS TEMPERATURES CAN QUICKLY RISE TO LIFE THREATENING LEVELS! TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND EXTENSIVE TIME OUTSIDE TODAY. WHEN POSSIBLE, LIMIT STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR LATER EVENING HOURS. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER OR WATER- BASED BEVERAGES. AVOID ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES, AS THEY CAN CAUSE FURTHER DEHYDRATION! SCHEDULE FREQUENT BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED AREAS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY - PLEASE CALL 911. &&