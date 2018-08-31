Baylor junior defensive lineman Micheal Johnson was arrested Friday for a Class A misdemeanor theft charge, one day after the football team dismissed him from the program for a violation of team rules.
Johnson, a defensive tackle who graduated from Missouri City High Tower High School in 2016, was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor warrant charging theft more than $750. Details behind the charge were not immediately known.
Baylor announced late Thursday night that he was kicked off the team for an unspecified violation of team rules. Johnson was arraigned Friday afternoon and remained in jail.
Johnson played 15 games with one start in the last two seasons. He recorded nine tackles and one tackle for loss. He was not listed on the two-deep roster that Baylor released last weekend.
This spring, Johnson was awarded the team's community service award at the Bears' spring football game.