Two drivers involved in a two-vehicle wreck near Axtell early last week have died from their injuries, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said Tuesday.
Carol Cornelius, 76, of Mount Calm, and Richard Raines, 58, of Dawson, each died after being transported to local hospitals with critical injuries from the wreck, Howard said. A Nissan pickup driven by Raines and a Ford pickup driven by Cornelius collided at about 4:30 p.m. April 29 at the intersection of State Highway 31 and Farm-to-Market Road 2311, east of Axtell, he said. F.M. 2311 is also known as Heritage Parkway.
The drivers were the only people in the pickups.
The Nissan, heading south on F.M. 2311, entered the intersection without properly stopping, and was hit by the Ford, which was heading east on Highway 31, Howard said.
Raines was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, Howard said.