A McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputy was taken to a hospital Monday after a vehicle ran into him on West Waco Drive, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.

The unnamed deputy was driving in a patrol SUV when a female driver of another SUV tried to pull onto Waco Drive, near North Valley Mills Drive around 5:30 p.m. Kilcrease said the two vehicles collided in the middle of heavy traffic.

The woman was not injured in the crash, while the deputy was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. Kilcrease said the deputy was complaining of several injuries, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Kilcrease said additional deputies will be investigating the crash. The name of the deputy and the female driver were not released Monday evening.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

