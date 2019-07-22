A McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputy was taken to a hospital Monday after a vehicle ran into him on West Waco Drive, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
The unnamed deputy was driving in a patrol SUV when a female driver of another SUV tried to pull onto Waco Drive, near North Valley Mills Drive around 5:30 p.m. Kilcrease said the two vehicles collided in the middle of heavy traffic.
The woman was not injured in the crash, while the deputy was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. Kilcrease said the deputy was complaining of several injuries, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
Kilcrease said additional deputies will be investigating the crash. The name of the deputy and the female driver were not released Monday evening.