The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t going to let a Grinch ruin a West civic club’s toy drive.
Sheriff’s officials rode to the rescue Monday with a slew of toys, stuffed animals and books on Monday to the West Kiwanis Club, which had its own supply stolen from a downtown building in September.
The club had been storing leftovers from the 2017 West Kiwanis Annual Toy Drive in the Best Theater building, with plans of distributing the toys this Christmas season.
“We had some very sorry people steal children’s toys from the West Kiwanis Club and stole practically all their toys,” Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “I’m sure you’ve heard the story ‘The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.’ Well, we have some Grinches out there.”
Toy drive co-chair Cheryl Mynar and Kiwanis Club President Joe Mashek said they were angry when the toys were taken. Mynar said West police were notified and a police report was filed, but no information about identifying the subject or subjects have been made public.
“Anyone in West who knows me know how committed I am to this, and I was in tears,” Mynar said. “I was mad, but I was also in tears to think someone could do this to our children.”
Mynar said she was floored when she got word of the donation from the sheriff’s office.
“This was one of the times when you have to pull yourself up by your bootstraps and take care of business, but this is truly a blessing,” Mynar said.
Applications for West children up to age 17 are due Dec. 14. Mynar said the club usually distributes toys to about 100 children. Distribution to children will occur Dec. 20.
Mashek said different community organizations and donations from the community and church groups have also helped in the toy drive this year.
Deputies will continue to collect toys for the Kiwanis Club and donations can be dropped off at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at 901 Washington Ave.