McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators recovered 15 stolen guns, including an AK-47 with a 75-round magazine, methamphetamine and other controlled substances Friday.
Deputies with the sheriff's office organized crime unit partnered with Waco police, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Drug Enforcement Administration to raid a home at about 12:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Petty Place in Bellmead where the firearms, cash and about 30 grams of methamphetamine, prescription pills and controlled substances were recovered.
"Our guys did a very good job, and this was a concerted effort on the part of several agencies here," Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. "It shows what you can do when different agencies work together."
Authorities waited for Keith Ray Yarborough, 25, of Waco, to leave the home before he was stopped and arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Yarborough was convicted in 2012 of second-degree felony of burglary of a habitation and was on parole when he was arrested Friday.
The AK-47 was one of about 20 weapons stolen from a home in the West area last week. The homeowner's guns recovered Friday were returned, McNamara said.
When officers raided the house Friday, they found four packages of methamphetamine in four figurines in the house. Money was also seized at the home.
Authorities also arrested Sergio Zuniga, 31, of Waco, in connection to the raid. Zuniga was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.
"When you are a felon dealing in dope or stealing people's property, we don't take too kindly to people praying on our good citizens," McNamara said. "We will do everything we can to keep this kind of activity from happening."
McNamara said the case remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.