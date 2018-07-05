McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested a Waco man Thursday after a woman reported he forced her to have sex with another man in exchange for methamphetamine, an arrest affidavit states.
William "Bill" Ronald Knox, 50, was arrested after a woman told a representative with UnBound, an anti-human-trafficking nonprofit, about the arrangement. The affidavit states UnBound contacted investigators and arranged an interview with the woman.
She told deputies she dated Knox for about a month before Knox introduced her to another man and told her he wanted her to perform sexual acts on the man in exchange for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
The woman said if she refused to have sex with Knox's friend, Knox would hit her, the affidavit states. She feared for her life and would engage in the sex acts to avoid being hurt, according to the affidavit.
The arrangement continued weekly for about seven months, until January 2017, investigators learned.
"She was able to get away from the physically abusive relationship with William Knox and she told me that he is doing it with other girls as well," investigators wrote in the affidavit.
Authorities arrested Knox on Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of continuous human trafficking. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday evening with bond listed at $25,000.