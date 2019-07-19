A sex offender jailed on a probation violation was charged Friday with second-degree felony promotion of child pornography when deputies found more than 3,000 illicit images on his electronic devices, authorities said.
Shannon Dewitt Modisette, 54, of Speegleville, was serving probation on a 2015 conviction for possession of child pornography when officials found he was in possession of a firearm at his home late last month, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve January said. Modisette was arrested on a probation violation, and the new charge Friday followed deputies' search of a cellphone and computer seized at the time of the arrest, January said.
Modisette was sentenced in 2015 to six years of probation with community supervision, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records.
January said officials believe Modisette was sharing child pornography images online.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday on the probation violation and the promotion of child pornography charge. Bond information was not listed.