McLennan County deputies arrested a 71-year-old man early Thursday morning after an investigation into a report he had sexually assaulted a 45-year-old woman, an arrest affidavit states.
Jimmy Lee Galloway, of Lorena, was arrested after the woman filed a report with authorities on Sept. 1 claiming Galloway pushed her onto a bed and digitally penetrated her while she told him “no” on Aug. 31, the affidavit states.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the woman met Galloway at a Hewitt-area car wash and developed a friendship with him. The assault allegedly happened at his Lorena-area home.
Galloway was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault. He posted a bond listed at $10,000 and was released Thursday afternoon.